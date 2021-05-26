Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid variant linked to India detected in 10 countries of US: Report

Covid variant linked to India detected in 10 countries of US: Report

A man uses a swab to take a sample from his mouth at a NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 testing unit at the Civic Centre in Uxbridge, Hillingdon, west London.
1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Reuters

  • The cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, though no community transmission has been associated with this variant B.1.617

The Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.

The cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, though no community transmission has been associated with this variant, he said in a briefing from Washington.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

