Covid variant linked to India detected in 10 countries of US: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.

The Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}