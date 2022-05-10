Issuing a warning for Omicron BA2.12.1, experts have revealed that it is far more transmissible than BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants that are dominant in South Africa. And many who are vaccinated or even boosted are now infected with the variant. Regarding the next variant, they said, “it is not true that variants will get less virulent over time."

