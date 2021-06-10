What will the vaccine patent waiver negotiations at the WTO mean for India?

It was jointly made by India and South Africa to WTO’s council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) in October. It seeks a general waiver on patents and other barriers on diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for covid-19 for the duration of the pandemic. Faced with the biggest health crisis in a century, the proposal aims to improve access to treatments that would help nations, especially low-and-middle-income ones, save lives. It was met with resistance from the US, European Union (EU) and other developed countries, but the Biden administration eased the US stance in May.