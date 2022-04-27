This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wearing masks has remained one of the biggest tools for protecting ourselves from COVID infections and hence, for the last two years it has been a part of our everyday life. But what seems to be a harmless act, does have its side effects too. For wearing masks for long hours, people have complained of dental problems and now, many are also suffering from the risk of dry eye syndrome. Check symptoms and precautions.
What is dry eye syndrome?
When your tears are not able to provide enough lubrication for your eyes, it is called dry eye syndrome. This happens when your eyes are unable to produce enough tears or it is producing low-quality tears. If it continues for long, it can lead to inflammation in the eyes and damage the eye's surface.
Recently, an article published in Scientific Reports said mask-wearing is associated with an increased risk of experiencing dry eye syndrome.
What are the symptoms for dry eyes?
The symptoms for dry eye syndrome include - Stinging, burning or scratchy sensation in the eyes, Sensitivity to light, Eye redness, Sensation of having something in the eyes, Watery eyes, Blurred vision or eye fatigue, Swelling of the eyelid.
Who is at risk?
The report suggested that people who wear glasses and contact lenses are most at risk for the disease. Apart from that, people who work in front of computers for long hours are also at risk of suffering from the syndrome.
Precautions:
In case, you are suffering from the syndrome, keep your eyes hydrated by using eye drops. Apart from that, avoid smoke, direct airflow, drink a sufficient amount of water every day, use a humidifier to keep the air from drying, use warm compresses on the eyes, take a break from screens, and also position your laptop below eye level.
