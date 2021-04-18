Covid will leave deep scars in world economy even after recovery

“There’s genuine uncertainty over how much people’s behavior in terms of consumption patterns changes as a result of this crisis," said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “If people go back to eating in restaurants, doing leisure travel, working out in gyms then a lot of those industries will revive. But it’s also possible that people’s tastes just genuinely change, in which case there is going to be transitionally more unemployment and there’s no good government fix for that."

