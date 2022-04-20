COVID isn't over.

Making an observation that most countries have started opening up, the official added, “…COVID hadn’t gone away. It was always there, stalking the periphery, waiting to pounce. In recent days the city’s (New York) rising caseload had me worrying. The surging, highly contagious Omicron subvariant, BA.2 was seeking out people like me — the cautious so-far uninfected. More and more of my contacts were positive. I’d work out when I last saw them, wonder when my turn would come. Then, at last, it did."