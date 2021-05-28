Cases of the so-called Indian variant have been recorded in 27 of the region's 53 countries , while the number of new cases, and deaths, has fallen for five consecutive weeks, reaching their lowest levels since mid-October.
- Speed essential -
Worldwide, new cases have dropped for four weeks in a row, according to an AFP tally.
But while vaccines have proven effective against coronavirus mutations, people must still be vigilant, Kluge emphasised.
The Belgian doctor said a major concern was that "people drop their guards that they become complacent," especially going into the summer months.
In addition, large gatherings are on the horizon in conjunction with the European football championship.
"Let's finally give Covid-19 the red card, don't allow extra time for Covid-19," Kluge quipped, repeating advice to maintain social distances and wear face masks.
He also underscored that speed is "of essence" during the pandemic.
"Our best friend is speed, time is working against us, (and) the vaccination roll-out still goes too slow," Kluge said.
"We need to accelerate, we need to enlarge the number of vaccines," and European countries needed to show more solidarity.
"It is not acceptable that some countries start to vaccinate the younger, healthy part of the population, while other countries in our region still did not cover all the health care workers and the most vulnerable people," Kluge said.
