COVID XBB.1.5 risk is not ‘low’: Check WHO's latest assessment for Omicron variant2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:08 PM IST
The number of cases associated with XBB.1.5 is still low and thus severity cannot yet be confidently assessed, WHO cited
World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently revised the risk assessment for Omicron XBB.1.5 variant from "Low" to "Moderate". WHO noted the variant is likely to contribute to increases in case incidence globally and also mentioned that ‘number of cases associated with XBB.1.5 is still low and thus severity cannot yet be confidently assessed.’
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×