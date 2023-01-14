COVID XBB.1.5 symptoms are more…: Experts sound caution on new Covid variant

The sub-variant makes up 40.5% of all COVID-19 cases in the US, and it has spread fast – in late September when it was first identified in the US it made up 0.1% of all cases in the country. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said 38 countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases, of which 82 percent have been reported in the US, eight percent in Britain and two percent in Denmark.