Covid Zero strategy: China shuts down city of 61 lakh

The measures were taken after the 61 lakh-person city recorded 132 virus infections as of September 5 morning, which is 28 higher than the day before. There is a chance that production and the economy could be disrupted because Guiyang is home to activities for automakers including Geely Automobile Holdings and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Growth is being hampered by China's strict Covid policy, which still entails lockdowns, obligatory quarantines, and effectively restricted borders over three years after the outbreak began.