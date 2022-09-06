Covid Zero strategy: China shuts down city of 61 lakh

China has locked down parts of Guiyang, capital of the mountainous southern Guizhou province, sealing off some areas of the city as an increase in virus cases triggers a stringent response in line with the country’s Covid Zero strategy.
The measures were taken after the 61 lakh-person city recorded 132 virus infections as of September 5 morning, which is 28 higher than the day before. There is a chance that production and the economy could be disrupted because Guiyang is home to activities for automakers including Geely Automobile Holdings and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Growth is being hampered by China's strict Covid policy, which still entails lockdowns, obligatory quarantines, and effectively restricted borders over three years after the outbreak began.
Lockdowns would be implemented for four days through the end of September 8 in almost all towns in six of Guiyang's 10 districts, according to a local government notification. Authorities declared that all taxi services would be prohibited and that those living in the impacted neighbourhoods would only be allowed to leave their homes for Covid tests.
The lockdown in Guiyang comes as the 2.1 crore people of Chengdu, the capital city of the nearby Sichuan province, were given an extension to their stay-at-home order until Wednesday as mass testing was to continue. Shenzhen, a centre of technology in the south, is still under movement restrictions.
As officials continue to pursue their strategy of eliminating Covid cases, more contagious virus types are driving China to lock down more regularly. More significant cities have been closed across the nation in 2022 than at any previous point during the pandemic, with Shanghai's protracted and acrimonious lockdown serving as a warning for other cities about delaying taking decisive action.
In the current Covid outbreak, all 31 mainland provinces have reported at least one local incidence, and according to local media Caixin, more than 30 cities have been completely or partially sealed down. The largest city to have its freedom of movement restricted since Shanghai's two-month nightmare in the spring is Chengdu.
On August 30, millions of people in the areas surrounding Beijing were placed under lockdown as authorities intensified their efforts to suppress COVID-19 ahead of a big governing Communist Party assembly. Nearly 40 lakh inhabitants of Hebei province, which encircles China's capital, have been instructed to stay at home till the end of the week as authorities scramble to suppress a mild virus flare-up.
