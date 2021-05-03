Covid-19: 30 people on Air India flight to Rome test positive

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At Least 30 people traveling on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Rome last Wednesday have been tested positive for coronavirus infection on arrival, while all passengers on board the flight have been quarantined off for two weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

An Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

The Italian government has since then barred foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days. As many as 368,147 more people tested positive for covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 19,925,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

As a result of surging number of covid-19 infections in India, several countries have which include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Nigeria, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, among others, have banned flights from India and travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days to enter.

