Amid a spike in fresh cases, Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates, banned all gatherings and shut theaters from Sunday. The number of guests has been limited to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a tweet on Sunday. Funerals and mourning services are allowed to have 20 people.

As part of the restrictions announced on Sunday, Abu Dhabi will limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels. The fresh cases in the United Arab Emirates have been quadrupled since November.

Last week, Abu Dhabi cut attendance at workplace in government and semi-government entities to 30%. Employees with chronic health conditions and those older than 60 were ordered to work remotely.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighboring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

UAE has also started a massive inoculation program. It has administered 4.2 million vaccine doses in a population of about 10 million, one of the highest rates of vaccinations per 100 people globally.

“The current approach for the country is we make available for the people whatever vaccines have been going through the clinical trials, and at the same time partner with different entities to enhance this industry," Amer Sharif, the head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, told Bloomberg TV..

The UAE has approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as China’s Sinopharm. It has also given Russia’s Sputnik vaccine authorization for emergency use, while Dubai last week received the first shipment of AstraZeneca Plc-Oxford University vaccine from India.

