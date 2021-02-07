OPEN APP
Home >News >World >COVID-19: Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limit capacity in malls, hotels as cases surge
UAE has also started a massive inoculation program (REUTERS)
UAE has also started a massive inoculation program (REUTERS)

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limit capacity in malls, hotels as cases surge

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 09:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As part of the restrictions announced on Sunday, Abu Dhabi will limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels
  • The fresh cases in the United Arab Emirates have been quadrupled since November

Amid a spike in fresh cases, Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates, banned all gatherings and shut theaters from Sunday. The number of guests has been limited to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a tweet on Sunday. Funerals and mourning services are allowed to have 20 people.

As part of the restrictions announced on Sunday, Abu Dhabi will limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels. The fresh cases in the United Arab Emirates have been quadrupled since November.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

Unlocking value in assets through monetization

2 min read . 09:57 PM IST
The freight rates on several trade routes have gone up beyond 150-200% since March. In some segments such as India-US East Coast, rates have gone up much more than three times.

Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

9 min read . 09:32 PM IST
A man open his store in Jerusalem after Israeli authorities announced a gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions

Israel begins exit from third virus lockdown

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
Earlier in the day, a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 200 MW of power supply to national grid affected

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST

Last week, Abu Dhabi cut attendance at workplace in government and semi-government entities to 30%. Employees with chronic health conditions and those older than 60 were ordered to work remotely.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighboring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

UAE has also started a massive inoculation program. It has administered 4.2 million vaccine doses in a population of about 10 million, one of the highest rates of vaccinations per 100 people globally.

“The current approach for the country is we make available for the people whatever vaccines have been going through the clinical trials, and at the same time partner with different entities to enhance this industry," Amer Sharif, the head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, told Bloomberg TV..

The UAE has approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as China’s Sinopharm. It has also given Russia’s Sputnik vaccine authorization for emergency use, while Dubai last week received the first shipment of AstraZeneca Plc-Oxford University vaccine from India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout