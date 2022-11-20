The number of reported heart attacks cases and subsequent deaths have been on the rise in the recent times. While health experts have warmed of several ailments that could lead to a heart attack, a recent article published in the 'American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology' has revealed that a patient with a combined history of Diabetes and Covid-19 is more susceptible to heart attack than other patients.

Often it has been observed that patients who have tested negative for Covid-19 have continued to suffer from its symptoms for a long time. This is called Long Covid. The article states that an after effect of this in patients with diabetes could be heart attack.

Dr Singla has pointed out that the patients with high-risk diabetes and the virus' potential to advance the disease could make up for a fatal syndrome that cause inflammation of the heart tissue and subsequent heart attack.

The health experts cites genetic makeup of patients with diabetes, who were at-risk during a Covid-19 viral infection. However, these patients, even though they may survive Covid-19 with a volatile co-morbidity, they remain vulnerable to heart failure.

The health expert states three major long-term effects on patients who suffered from Covid-19

-Covid-19 can cause Cognitive dysfunction, which can lead to Alzheimer's disease

-Covid-19 can potentially enhance diabetes in pre-diabetic patients or pre-diabetic conditions

-Covid-19 can exacerbate complications of diabetes such as cardiomyopathy or muscle dysfunction

Dr Singla theorizes that some diabetic patients who were infected with Covid-19 may have developed a different cellular composition in their blood compared to diabetic patients who never had Covid.

Covid-19 has affected more than 600 million people worldwide, and because vaccines have made the virus not as alarming today as it was two years ago, Dr. Singla said there are still many unanswered questions about Covid's long-term impact on health.

"For example, if someone was genetically predisposed to developing heart disease or Alzheimer's disease, if that person is affected by Covid-19, will that person develop heart disease or Alzheimer's earlier than they were predisposed to?" Dr. Singla said. "Also how severe will their disease be and will it be different in people who contracted or did not have Covid-19?"