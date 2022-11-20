Covid-19 + diabetes make you prone to heart failure. Read here

The number of reported heart attacks cases and subsequent deaths have been on the rise in the recent times. While health experts have warmed of several ailments that could lead to a heart attack, a recent article published in the 'American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology' has revealed that a patient with a combined history of Diabetes and Covid-19 is more susceptible to heart attack than other patients.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}