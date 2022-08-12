The researchers found these neutralising antibodies recognise a viral region in the spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter and infect the cells -- that is relatively more conserved, according tp the report, which added that this means that the region is present across many different SARS viruses, and is therefore less likely to mutate over time. According to the researchers, the finding may help develop next-generation vaccines that can offer additional protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and other SARS-related viruses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}