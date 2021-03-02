Subscribe
Covid-19 antibodies found in 29% of London residents
Bloomberg

More than 29% of people in the capital are estimated to have the antibodies, the highest rate of any region in the U.K., according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics. The findings for cover the 28 days up to Feb. 11 and compare with one in five people in the city who would have tested positive in January.

The U.K. suffered one of the highest death tolls from the virus and is now rapidly rolling out vaccines. More than 20 million people have received at least one dose so far. Public health officials are concerned that cases of the Brazilian variant were found in Britain, prompting warnings that the strain may respond less well to the jabs.

  • Deaths in England and Wales were 18.8% above the five-year average in the week ending Feb. 19
  • Mortalities where the death certificate mentions the virus fell 28% to 4,079 in the period compared with a week earlier. The total U.K. death toll from the disease now stands at about 123,000, government data show

