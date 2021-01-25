Covid-19 bill negotiations offer first test of Biden’s bipartisanship effort

In a Sunday call with Brian Deese, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, and two other administration officials, Republicans and some Democrats signaled concerns over the size and cost of Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion bill. Some lawmakers discussed trying to pass a smaller, more targeted aid package focused on vaccine funding before the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial the week of Feb. 8.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in