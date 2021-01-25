Covid-19 bill negotiations offer first test of Biden’s bipartisanship effort

Covid-19 bill negotiations offer first test of Biden’s bipartisanship effort7 min read . 01:50 PM IST
- Talks could be upended if partisan frustrations rise during the second impeachment trial of his predecessor
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
President Biden’s push for a sweeping coronavirus-relief bill is emerging as the first test of his pledge to return bipartisanship to Washington, a task made more difficult as partisan lines are hardening in the Senate over the impeachment fate of his predecessor.
In a Sunday call with Brian Deese, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, and two other administration officials, Republicans and some Democrats signaled concerns over the size and cost of Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion bill. Some lawmakers discussed trying to pass a smaller, more targeted aid package focused on vaccine funding before the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial the week of Feb. 8.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.