Canada's health department has said that it has updated the product label for AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine to provide information on "very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets."

Covishield is Serum Institute of India's version of AZD1222, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Health Canada continues to back the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that it had not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

It was received by its Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals, located in the Greater Toronto Area town of Mississauga.

During a media interaction, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said, "Very early this morning, our first half a million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from the Serum Institute arrived in Canada. Already, the national operations centre has worked with provinces and territories to coordinate shipments of these vaccines across the country. Our priority is to get doses into arms as soon as possible."

What is the warning label for

The warning label informs people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, or persistent abdominal pain following AstraZeneca's vaccine doses.

"Also, seek immediate medical attention if you experience after a few days severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, or experience skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination that appears after a few days," the label added.

However, the health department said it had assessed the available data and has determined that the vaccine has not been associated with an increase in the overall risk of thrombosis.

"Health Canada continues to be in regular contact with international regulators and the manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccine to review all evidence as it becomes available," the department said in its statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via