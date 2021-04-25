Covid-19 case cluster linked to one flight stirs debate among health experts

Hong Kong suspended flights from India for two weeks on Tuesday and upgraded India to the list of extremely high-risk countries for arrivals. The city has one of the most stringent testing, tracing and quarantine systems in the world, mandating 21 days of hotel quarantine for almost all inbound international travelers and subjecting them to several rounds of Covid testing over the period. This offers a more detailed glimpse of travelers’ infection status. Most of the cases on the flight from New Delhi weren’t discovered until days after the group had landed in the city.