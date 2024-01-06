Covid-19 cases peak in Singapore as clinics brace for surge: Report
Clinics in Singapore are preparing for another surge of Covid-19 cases as the virus has peaked in the country, according to doctors. Healthway Medical and OneCare Medical have seen an increase in patients with respiratory infections, but a slight drop from the peak around Christmas.
Covid-19 has peaked in Singapore as clinics in the country are loaded with patients, doctors have warned. According to a Channel News Asia report, clinics in Singapore are already planning for more manpower and medication supplies in anticipation of another surge in the months ahead.