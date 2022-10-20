COVID-19 cases quadruple in Beijing; China imposes further lockdowns2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM IST
It has been alleged that China is continuing to oppress more people under the guise of the Zero-Covid policy.
Beijing, the capital of China, has stepped up efforts to halt COVID-19, tightening government oversight and securing some residential neighbourhoods as a result of a recent quadrupling of its caseload, which coincided with the start of a crucial Communist Party session.