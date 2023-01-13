Covid-19: Chinese travelers head to Hong Kong for mRNA shots2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 02:11 AM IST
A private hospital in the special Chinese administrative region of Hong Kong welcomed the first batch of mainland people.
A private hospital in the special Chinese administrative region of Hong Kong welcomed the first batch of mainland people.
Mainland Chinese travelers are heading to Hong Kong for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, which are not available on China's mainland as the country grapples with a surge in infections, according to the news agency Reuters.