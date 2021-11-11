Coronavirus has been detected in a pet dog in the UK, the country's chief veterinary officer said on Thursday. The Covid infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory on November 3. The dog is recovering at home, the Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said in the statement.

" The infected dog was undergoing treatment for another unrelated condition and is now recovering," the UK government said in a statement.

According to the veterinary officer, the dog contracted the coronavirus from its owner who had previously tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The veterinary officer said that dogs getting infected from Covid is a rare case. "They will usually only show mild clinical signs and recover within a few days," he added.

According to the officer, there is no clear evidence that pets directly transmit the virus to humans or that pets or other domestic animals can transmit the virus to people.

The case has been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health in line with international commitments.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been documented around the world. Most of these animals became infected after contact with people with COVID-19. However, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading Covid-19 to human beings

