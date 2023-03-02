COVID-19 conspiracy theories make a comeback as FBI backs Wuhan lab leak reports

As the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in end-2019 there were murmurs that the deadly virus had been created within a Chinese lab. Others insisted that it had simply spread to humans from an animal. And despite multiple studies, nearly three years and over 675 million cases there appears to be no consensus about the origin of the deadly virus.

In recent days however, a former conspiracy theorist favourite - the Wuhan lab leak claim - has made a comeback. It gained additional credibility this week with FBI director Christopher Wray stating that the bureau believed it was most likely caused by a "potential lab incident" at a Chinese government-controlled facility in Wuhan.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told Fox News.

While some US organisations - including the Energy Department - have lent credence to the theory, others remain hesitant. According to reports, four agencies and a national intelligence panel, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of a natural transmission while two are undecided.

The Wuhan lab leak allegations have also acted as a green signal for other assorted COVID-19 misinformation - with many antivaxxers triumphantly announcing that restrictive measures amid the pandemic had been for naught.

“School closures were a failed and catastrophic policy. Masks are ineffective. And harmful. COVID came from a lab. Everything we skeptics said was true," read one tweet that's been viewed nearly 300,000 times since Sunday.

What are some of the other COVID-19 origin theories?

In February 2021 the World Health Organisation had undertaken a join study with China to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The assessment had concluded that “a laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered to be extremely unlikely".

The WHO team had looked into four possible methods (including the lab leak theory) by which COVID-19 may have made its way out into the world. Researchers concluded that direct zoonotic transmission - from an animal reservoir host to a human, followed by direct person-to-person transmission - was a likely possibility. They also concluded that it was perhaps even more likely that SARS-CoV-2 had been introduced through an intermediate host followed by transmission. A third contender was the theory that it had been introduced through the cold/food chain.

What does China have to say?

China has repeatedly rubbished the allegations since the pandemic broke out, most recently urging the US to ‘respect science and facts’. Beijing denounced Wray's comments on Wednesday, saying it was firmly opposed to any form of "political manipulation" of the facts.

"Based on the poor track record of fraud and deception of the U.S. intelligence community, the conclusions they draw have no credibility whatsoever," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)