Covid-19 contact tracers race against delta variant in the US

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it had 216 employees dedicated to case investigation and contact tracing during the height of the winter surge, when it was monitoring an average of 240 new cases and 156 new contacts a day. From April to June, it had an average of 17 new cases and 19 new contacts a day. The department has 35 staffers following up with Covid-19 cases and will maintain a core team for that work, said Stephanie Cohen, acting director of the disease prevention and control branch of the public-health department’s population health division.

