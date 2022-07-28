COVID-19 deaths rise globally in past 5 weeks, WHO cites alarm

WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was of the opinion that the world must not let their guard down, citing that important lessons learned by being with COVID-19 for over 2 years by counties globally.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 27 July said the rise in COVID-19 deaths globally have increased for the last five weeks with some countries witnessing increasing trends in hospitalisations.
"COVID-19 deaths have been increasing for the last five weeks, and several countries are reporting increasing trends in hospitalizations following waves of transmission driven by Omicron subvariants," WHO Director-General Tedros while addressing the media.
Tedros was of the opinion that the world must not let their guard down, citing that important lessons learned by being with COVID-19 for over 2 years by counties globally.
"Although the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, we are now in a very different situation to where we were a year ago, and we have learned a number of important lessons," the WHO chief said during the briefing.
Apart from this, Tedros also laid great emphasis over treating vaccination as an elixir to save lives. "One of the most important is that the most effective way to save lives, protect health systems and reopen societies and economies is to vaccinate the right groups first," he said.
Cautioning the countries, Tedros said that if significant numbers of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups remain unvaccinated deaths will continue and health systems will remain under pressure leading to the global recovery at risk.
Earlier last week, WHO launched an update to the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy and emphasised on the need to vaccinate the most at-risk groups, including 100 per cent of health and care workers, 100 per cent of older people and 100 per cent of those at highest risk.
The WHO chief also requested the world to strive for the target of 70 per cent vaccination coverage, focusing on targeted vaccination strategies that prioritise the most vulnerable sections.
"While vaccines have saved countless lives, they have not substantially reduced transmission," he noted.
He also stressed on the need for governments and the private sector to continue collaborating and investing in the development of new vaccines that prevent both infection and disease.
"We also need vaccines that can be delivered more easily, such as through nasal sprays or drops. Crucially, it's essential as new vaccines and other COVID-19 tools are developed, they are available equitably to all countries," Tedros said.
Among others, the WHO Chief urged all countries to strengthen their readiness and response plans for any possible future COVID-19 waves.
