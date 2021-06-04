Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 Delta variant now dominant in UK as cases rise by 5,472 in a week

Covid-19 Delta variant now dominant in UK as cases rise by 5,472 in a week

Premium
A passenger walks past signage displaying the way to a Covid-19 test centre, in Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport in London, on June 3, 2021
2 min read . 01:34 AM IST Aditi Khanna, PTI

Public Health England (PHE), which monitors all COVID variants in the country, said that experts now believe that Delta has now overtaken Alpha – the VOC first detected in the Kent region of England

LONDON : The Delta variant of COVID-19, or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, has now become the dominant VOC in the UK as infections rose by 5,472 in a week to hit a total of 12,431, health officials in Britain said on Thursday.

The Delta variant of COVID-19, or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, has now become the dominant VOC in the UK as infections rose by 5,472 in a week to hit a total of 12,431, health officials in Britain said on Thursday.

Public Health England (PHE), which monitors all COVID variants in the country, said that experts now believe that Delta has now overtaken Alpha – the VOC first detected in the Kent region of England.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Public Health England (PHE), which monitors all COVID variants in the country, said that experts now believe that Delta has now overtaken Alpha – the VOC first detected in the Kent region of England.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

PHE also said that early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation with Delta compared to Alpha, although more data is needed to have a more definitive view on that.

“With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible," said Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency.

“The way to tackle variants is to tackle the transmission of COVID-19 as a whole. Work from home where you can, and practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times.

If you are eligible and have not already done so, please come forward to be vaccinated and make sure you get your second jab. It will save lives," she said. According to the breakdown of official figures, this week 278 people with the Delta variant attended hospital in an emergency.

Last week, 201 people attended hospital.

“Once again, the majority of these had not been vaccinated," PHE said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The areas most affected by the Delta variant remain in the north west of England with Bolton, where cases have risen by 795 to 2149, and Blackburn with Darwen which has seen 368 new cases, bringing it to 724 in total.

PHE said there are “encouraging signs" that the transmission rate in Bolton has begun to fall and that the actions taken by residents and local authority teams have been successful in reducing spread.

Experts continue to urge people to “remain cautious" as the country approaches the next stage of the roadmap, with June 21 scheduled as a date for an end of all lockdown restrictions.

“Variant cases are on the increase in several areas and it is absolutely crucial that everyone plays their part in preventing their spread," PHE said.

In Bolton, local teams have gone door to door in targeted areas on consecutive weekends to distribute test kits, share vital safety messages and encourage people to get the vaccine at a local drop-in centre.

Take up of both testing and the vaccine was described as "positive".

Blackburn with Darwen has also seen local teams making door-to-door visits, and over 10,000 additional PCR tests have been given out.

Mobile testing units have been deployed to the area and wastewater sampling continues, in order to track the spread of the variant.

PHE said its health protection teams continue to work with local authorities and schools to carry out surveillance of COVID-19 cases in schools to understand and reduce transmission in these settings.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!