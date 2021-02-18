Covid-19 dims job prospects, so young people sign up for the military

Stuck at home and taking classes online, Kyle Choi, 20 years old, became resolute on where he’d ride out the pandemic: South Korea’s military.

Mr. Choi, a college student in Seoul, accelerated his plans to fulfill his mandatory service of 18 months. As an environmental engineering major, Mr. Choi worried virtual learning wasn’t replicating in-class experiments critical for his education. So, in late December, he voluntarily enlisted for boot camp at this central South Korean city.

“You have to go anyway," he said. “Might as well go now."

Around the world, militaries are seeing upticks in enlistments, as younger adults seek refuge from a pandemic that’s curbed job opportunities, social life and a traditional education. The role often brings healthcare perks such as free virus tests, treatment and vaccines. Social distancing has made some facets of early military life less strenuous.

Canada saw a 37% surge in military applicants for the final nine months of 2020 from a year earlier. For the full year, Australia reported a 9.9% rise over the prior year. The U.K. last spring hit its annual recruitment target for the first time in seven years—and is on pace to do so again this year, a government spokeswoman said. The U.S. Army saw about 92% of its eligible personnel re-enlist for the year ended in September. The prior year’s tally was 83%, a spokeswoman said.

The dynamic is proving even more robust in places where military service is required. About a third of 191 countries included in a 2019 report by Washington, D.C.-based Pew Research Center have active military conscription.

In South Korea, more than 195,000 young men sent applications to start basic training during 2021’s first four months, a rise of 44% from the prior year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of public figures. That is likely the highest ever year-over-year increase since the government started compiling applicants in 2008, a South Korean government spokesman said.

In Israel, individuals don’t have a choice on when to enlist, almost always going after high school. But more are asking to elongate their military stints by several months, as job offers in the civilian world dry up due to the pandemic, the Israeli Defense Forces says.

Economic downturns have historically spurred more applications to the military, a trend that has benefits for national defense, said Beth J. Asch, a senior economist at Rand Corp., a nonpartisan think tank based in Santa Monica, Calif. With fewer job opportunities elsewhere, the number of higher-quality recruits in the U.S. rose during times of elevated unemployment in economic recessions, according to military data from 1984 to 2017.

For the years surrounding the 2008 financial crisis, the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force were all able to increase the number of recruits that scored above 50% in the Armed Forces Qualification Test, a standardized exam measuring aptitude in linguistic and mathematical skills, according to Ms. Asch’s research. The portion of higher-quality recruits grew in all branches, with the largest being the Air Force’s jump of about 20 percentage points.

“A higher quality of troops means a higher percentage of them serving out their terms, learning quickly and working well with others," Ms. Asch said.

The pandemic has hit younger workers particularly hard. In 2020, some 8.7% of individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 lost their jobs or left the workforce altogether—more than twice the rate of older adults—according to a January report by the International Labor Organization, a United Nations agency.

In South Korea, the economy lost a total of 218,000 jobs in 2020, and the youth unemployment rate was above 8% in December. The Seoul government has managed to limit outbreaks, and exports have powered the nation’s economy, but job growth has stalled.

That has prompted many to apply earlier than required by age limits to fulfill their mandatory military service. It has also made some formerly unpopular positions competitive. Nearly twice as many men have applied to be mechanics in army engineer units beginning this April compared with the same month last year. More than 60% more have requested to be manual laborers for building army field camps starting the same month. Demand to become an army cook has surged 30%.

Lee Jae-sung, who entered the military late last year, was a fashion model when Covid-19 cases started snowballing a year ago. Work dried up quickly as fashion shows were canceled. Mr. Lee reluctantly decided to enter the military to escape the punishing economy.

“I couldn’t even say farewells in person," said Mr. Lee, 23, who eyes a potential transition to acting once he finishes his service. “I hope coronavirus is gone by then."

Even amid the pandemic, some facets of military enlistment remain the same. At the front gates of a South Korean army base in Nonsan in late December, Lee Jae-hoon, 20, held hands with his girlfriend. Given the competition, he hadn’t expected to be accepted as a helicopter mechanic. Now he was just minutes away from having to report for basic training.

The couple pondered writing to each other while apart. “Will you?" Lee Jae-hoon asked. His girlfriend answered with a smile.

