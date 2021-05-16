Covid-19 drugmakers take on your favorite TV shows to tackle vaccine hesitancy
- Pfizer, Moderna, Regeneron and others are sponsoring ads on TV, radio and social media to raise awareness of Covid-19 medicines and extol their virtues
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wore a white lab coat and head mirror strapped to his forehead on his talk show last month and talked about Covid-19 vaccines that use messenger RNA. “This technology could be a real game-changer," he says.
The skit was sponsored by vaccine maker Moderna Inc., one of a number of direct-to-consumer advertisements paid for by pharmaceutical companies aimed at hesitancy and lack of awareness toward vaccines and drugs for Covid-19.
