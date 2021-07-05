Dubai's flag carrier Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15, following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government's directives to curb the spread of Covid-19 .

As per the airline's notice, the passengers who have travelled through Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will also not be allowed to enter the UAE from any other point.

"UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel," the statement said on Saturday.

Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India until 15 July 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

"UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19, are exempt and may be accepted to travel," the airlines said in a statement.

Customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking if their flight has been impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions.

You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans

Meanwhile, the UAE has banned its citizens from traveling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Last month, UAE extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 24, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.