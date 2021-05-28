After United States and Canada, Europe's medicines regulator today endorsed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children who are as young as 12 years of age.

The European Medicines Agency's endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year old's. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.

Earlier this month, US-based Centers for Disease Control approved the use of the vaccine for the children in the age group of 12-15 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14 to 0, with one recusal to support the two-dose vaccine’s emergency authorization after it was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, a Bloomberg report stated. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky adopted the recommendation after the vote, according to a statement from the agency.

The vaccine could be deployed to teens as soon in a move that’s long been anticipated as paving the way for the mass vaccination of middle and high-school students before the next school year begins.

Germany to offer coronavirus jabs to children

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany will start offering coronavirus jabs to children over the age of 12 from June 7.

But she stressed that vaccination would not be compulsory and would have no bearing on whether children can attend school or go on holiday.

"Children and young people aged 12 and over will have the chance to book a vaccine appointment from June 7," Merkel said after talks with Germany's regional leaders.

Those willing will be offered at least their first of two shots by the end of August, she added, roughly in time for the new school year.

