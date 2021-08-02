Covid-19 flares again in Wuhan as Delta variant challenges China’s defences

Most of those infected in Nanjing were immunized, and the vaccines -- which have been found less effective than Messenger RNA shots in clinical trials -- do appear to be providing protection, with only 4% of those infected in this current wave battling severe disease so far. Many of those have pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes or high blood pressure, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing on Saturday.