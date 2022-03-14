Covid-19: Former US President Barack Obama tests positive, says he's 'feeling fine'1 min read . 05:57 AM IST
- I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise, said Barack Obama
Former President of USA Barack Obama said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the Covid-19. Barack Obama also revealed that his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama had tested negative for Covid-19.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."
"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted.
The former president encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.
Meanwhile, Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April — while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.
The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said that it will extend the requirement through April 18.
TSA said the extra month will give the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.
*With inputs from agencies
