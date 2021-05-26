Covid-19: France to impose extra restrictions on UK travelers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At the moment, people from the UK arriving in France don’t need to justify the reason for their trip, but they must show a negative Covid test and commit to self-isolate for a week, even if they’ve been vaccinated. Under new measures, such travelers could be required to self-isolate for 10 days and subject to controls at hotels or homes, and fines.
The tougher restrictions could affect the already-struggling operations of the Eurostar International Ltd. high-speed rail service, which shareholders including France have rescued, as well as airlines.
Willie Walsh, the head of the International Air Transport Association lobby group, said the extra curbs were a “political reaction not to data, but to anecdote" that risk deterring passengers from flying.
“Now is the time for a calm response based on data and risk assessment, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to headlines in the newspapers," Walsh told Bloomberg.
The UK has tried to persuade France fresh restrictions aren’t needed, pointing to its high vaccination rate. Walsh agreed, saying “The level of risk we’re having to manage is very very small."
