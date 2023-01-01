Covid-19: From India to US, countries imposing curbs on Chinese travellers

China may be allowing its 1.4 billion people to come and go largely without restrictions, but other countries are taking stringent measures for the citizens of the world's second-biggest economy, concerned the tsunami of virus cases there may spawn new Covid variants.
In December 2022, China did away with almost all domestic Covid restrictions and From 8 January, the country is likely to scrap its quarantine requirement for inbound travellers.
But other countries are now becoming wary that the return of China's residents could spark a Covid resurgence in their own populations.
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.
Here's a list of countries that have imposed curbs on travellers from China:
INDIA
PM Narendra Modi-led's central government said it will now make a PCR test mandatory for people coming in from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand from 2023 onwards.
The US will require airline passengers coming from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, from 5 January. Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before traveling can provide documentation and proof of recovery from Covid in lieu of a negative test result. Airlines will need to confirm the negative Covid test or documentation of recovery prior to boarding any flight to the US.
Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for Covid-19 no more than two days before departure.
Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative Covid test from 5 January.
The UK will require a pre-departure negative Covid test from passengers from China as of 5 January, the Department of Health said last week.
From 1 January, the country will carry out random PCR COVID tests upon arrival on some travellers coming from China. Travellers from China also need to provide a negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure.
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers from China.
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on 1 January.
South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure.
Malaysia will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for Covid-19.
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from 3 January to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections.
