If a 21-plus gets a coronavirus vaccine in the US's Washington, he/she could get a free cannabis joint. Like Washington, several countries and cities have adopted creative ways to reward people in order to boost the Covid vaccination drive, targeting the vaccine-hesitant to get a shot in their arms.

In Washington, the free Cannabis joint only applies to state-licensed dispensaries, where a beneficiary can go to pick up one free pre-rolled joint after receiving either of their first or second Covid dose.

Here's a look at some of the world's innovative vaccination incentives offered by different countries and cities:

1. Russia-Moscow

Moscow is offering free five vehicles a week in a lucky draw for those who get vaccinated against coronavirus.

2. Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, private companies are giving rewards ranging from a Tesla car, a gold bar, or a lucky draw for $1.4 million condominium for those who take the Covid vaccine dose. Besides, some companies are offering iPhones and shopping vouchers to vaccinated residents.

3. New York City

New York has launched "Vax and Scratch" programme in which the city administration distributed lottery tickets with a maximum prize of $5m and a minimum prize of $20 to retailers for free.

The lottery tickets were given away at 10 mass-vaccination sites to those who have either had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

4. Melbourne

Under the “Free Snacks for Vax" campaign, a cinema group is offering free popcorn and choc-tops to those getting vaccinated.

5. Thailand

In Thailand's Mae Chaem district, most residents are farmers, authorities have launched a cow raffle. Here, 27 cows can be won in a lottery. So far, 50% of 1,400 residents in the district register themselves for a vaccine.

6. Indonesia

This country is offering chicken as a way to boost the Covid vaccination drive.

7. Ohio

This US's state has launched a weekly lottery as part of its “Vax-a-Million" programme, where it awards one lucky vaccinated Ohioan with $1 million prize.

8. The Philippines

From July, Las Pinas in the Philippines will give away a “livelihood starter package" to 10 vaccinated residents against Covid each month. The $100 kit will include food and other grocery items, enough to start a small convenience store.

