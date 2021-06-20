Covid-19: From Tesla cars to gold bars, what countries are offering to boost vaccination2 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Here's a look at some of the world's innovative vaccination incentives offered by different countries and cities
If a 21-plus gets a coronavirus vaccine in the US's Washington, he/she could get a free cannabis joint. Like Washington, several countries and cities have adopted creative ways to reward people in order to boost the Covid vaccination drive, targeting the vaccine-hesitant to get a shot in their arms.
In Washington, the free Cannabis joint only applies to state-licensed dispensaries, where a beneficiary can go to pick up one free pre-rolled joint after receiving either of their first or second Covid dose.
Here's a look at some of the world's innovative vaccination incentives offered by different countries and cities:
1. Russia-Moscow
Moscow is offering free five vehicles a week in a lucky draw for those who get vaccinated against coronavirus.
2. Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, private companies are giving rewards ranging from a Tesla car, a gold bar, or a lucky draw for $1.4 million condominium for those who take the Covid vaccine dose. Besides, some companies are offering iPhones and shopping vouchers to vaccinated residents.
3. New York City
New York has launched "Vax and Scratch" programme in which the city administration distributed lottery tickets with a maximum prize of $5m and a minimum prize of $20 to retailers for free.
The lottery tickets were given away at 10 mass-vaccination sites to those who have either had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
4. Melbourne
Under the “Free Snacks for Vax" campaign, a cinema group is offering free popcorn and choc-tops to those getting vaccinated.
5. Thailand
In Thailand's Mae Chaem district, most residents are farmers, authorities have launched a cow raffle. Here, 27 cows can be won in a lottery. So far, 50% of 1,400 residents in the district register themselves for a vaccine.
6. Indonesia
This country is offering chicken as a way to boost the Covid vaccination drive.
7. Ohio
This US's state has launched a weekly lottery as part of its “Vax-a-Million" programme, where it awards one lucky vaccinated Ohioan with $1 million prize.
8. The Philippines
From July, Las Pinas in the Philippines will give away a “livelihood starter package" to 10 vaccinated residents against Covid each month. The $100 kit will include food and other grocery items, enough to start a small convenience store.
