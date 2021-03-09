Billionaire philanthropist and former tech executive Melinda Gates said that worldwide herd immunity against coronavirus could be reached sometime in 2022.

Speaking to CNBC's Sara Eisen, the billionaire philanthropist said, "So it'll be sometime in 2022 till we have full herd immunity." "And boy, I think we're all looking forward to that. There are a lot of people that are suffering, not just in the US but everywhere," she added.

On Covid-19 vaccines reaching developing countries, Melinda Gates said that single-shot vaccine jabs like Johnson & Johnson's, probably won't begin reaching developing countries "en masse" until the end of 2021.

The US vaccine campaign launched in December is now in full swing, with nearly 10% of the American population -- around 31.5 million people -- having received either the two shots necessary for the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines or the single shot in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

'Strategy to prevent the next pandemic'

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates had earlier outlined an ambitious plan to stop the next pandemic, calling for a global alert system, massive testing, a cadre of 3,000 "first responders" ready to spring into action and tens of billions of dollars of annual spending.

"To prevent the hardship of this last year from happening again, pandemic preparedness must be taken as seriously as we take the threat of war," Gates wrote in an annual letter Wednesday. "The world wasn’t ready for the Covid-19 pandemic. I think next time will be different."

Bill and Melinda Gates, who oversees the Seattle-based Gates Foundation, set their sights on the next crisis as the globe struggles to slow a pathogen that has infected more than 100 million people. Countries -- mainly wealthy ones -- are ramping up vaccine delivery in a race to catch up with the virus.

By the time the next pandemic arrives, Gates said he hopes to see "mega‐diagnostic platforms, which could test as much as 20% of the global population every week." The overall cost to defend the world sounds huge, though not compared with the $28 trillion estimated cost of Covid-19, he said.

"The world needs to spend billions to save trillions," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via