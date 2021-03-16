Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19: Govt denied permission to Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

Covid-19: Govt denied permission to Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

Nankana Sahib: Sikh devotees participate in a religious procession at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in Nankana Sahib District of Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_12_2019_000157B)
1 min read . 04:19 PM IST PTI

  • The government denied permission to a Sikh 'jatha' to visit Nankana Sahib this year in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan
  • under the 1974 'Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, there are four occasions every year on which visit of Sikh 'jathas' to Pakistan are held

The government denied permission to a Sikh 'jatha' to visit Nankana Sahib in February this year in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and threat to the safety and security of a large number of Indian citizens, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The government denied permission to a Sikh 'jatha' to visit Nankana Sahib in February this year in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and threat to the safety and security of a large number of Indian citizens, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that under the 1974 'Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines' between India and Pakistan, there are four occasions every year on which visit of Sikh 'jathas' to Pakistan are held -- Baisakhi, Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev, death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that under the 1974 'Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines' between India and Pakistan, there are four occasions every year on which visit of Sikh 'jathas' to Pakistan are held -- Baisakhi, Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev, death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minister said the proposed 'jatha' to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on February 18 was not covered under the 1974 bilateral protocol. Further, as per information available, no such 'jatha' had gone to Pakistan in the past on such occasion.

"Keeping in view the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan, threat to the safety and security of the large number of Indian citizens during the visit and the ongoing suspension of cross-border traffic due to COVID-19 pandemic, permission was not accorded to the said 'jatha'," he said replying to a written question.

Reddy said on the occasion of the 551th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims visited Nankana Sahib from November 28, 2020 to December 1, 2020 under the 1974 'Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines' between India and Pakistan.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, the number of pilgrims was restricted, he said. PTI ACB AAR AAR

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.