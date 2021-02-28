Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death in 24 hrs
New Delhi: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Covid-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death in 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Of the new cases, Ahmedabad accounted for 108, followed by 74 in Surat, 63 in Vadodara, and 52 in Rajkot
  • 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day

Gujarat has reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 2,69,889, state health officials said.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad accounted for 108, followed by 74 in Surat, 63 in Vadodara, and 52 in Rajkot, while Anand reported 13 cases, Kutch and Gandhinagar 11 each, Kheda 10, Mehsana and Jamnagar eight each, the official said.

Meanwhile, 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.

The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,116, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 2,363 active cases, of which 32 are on ventilator support, he added.

In the neighbouring Union territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the caseload and recoveries remained unchanged on Sunday at 3,378 and 3,372 respectively, while the number of active cases was four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,69,889, new cases 407, death toll 4,410, discharged 2,63,116, active cases 2,363, people tested so far - figures not released.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

