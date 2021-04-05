When times get tough in the developing world, many workers eke out a living by doing odd jobs, driving taxis or selling snacks on the street. In the post-Covid economy, even those options aren’t working out for many people.

In the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai, Khemawan Achewapanish said she is earning less than $3.50 a day selling noodles and desserts at a temple food stall—about one-tenth of what she used to earn. Foot traffic remains light, and “nobody wants to spend," she said.

It was different during the 2008-09 financial crisis, she said. People lost jobs then, but traffic stayed brisk, and she was able to earn additional money renting out audio equipment for weddings and temple fairs, which isn’t possible today.

“I don’t think it’s going to be better anytime soon," she said. “The world has changed."

“Informal" underground-economy jobs such as Ms. Khemawan’s are fixtures of the developing world, employing more than 90% of the labor force in some countries. The often ad-hoc jobs, without formal pay slips and set hours, take on even greater importance during downturns, filling in gaps in countries with limited social safety nets.

As with so much else in the global economy, Covid-19 has rewritten the rules of informal labor, undermining many options people relied on in past periods of economic stress. That risks slowing poorer countries’ recoveries and could leave many workers in distress for a long time to come.

In Thailand, for instance, growth is expected to reach only 2.7% this year, according to Barclays, as people struggle to restore lost incomes.

Social-distancing rules, lockdowns and other lingering restrictions have made it harder for informal workers to set up profitable businesses in many places. Street traffic remains lower around office buildings and public areas where vendors congregate.

Google mobility data show activity around transport hubs remains below pre-pandemic levels by 25% in Thailand and 63% in Bali, Indonesia. In New Delhi, movement around retail and recreation hubs is 35% below pre-Covid times.

Many informal jobs are concentrated in travel and leisure—among the hardest-hit and slowest-to-recover parts of the world economy. An accelerated shift toward a digital economy during the pandemic has left out many workers who lack the resources or skills to take part.

The 2008-09 financial crisis hit white-collar workers, said Warn N. Lekfuangfu, a labor economist at the University Carlos III of Madrid in Spain. “This time, it’s the other way around. It is the cheap services that rely on people spending, people coming out on the streets to spend money, people coming from abroad to spend money, that does not exist," she said.

Easing lockdown measures in some cities has helped some informal workers return to generating income. Meanwhile, the U.S. and some other economies are rebounding so quickly that manufacturers can’t keep up with demand for laptops, toys and other goods, which helps some people in formal employment.

But none of that helps Gusti Darmawan, a 43-year-old freelance tour guide in Bali. He used to spend up to 20 days a month leading tour groups, earning about $35 a day.

His last tour group was last April. He has since been selling food and incense on the street, earning anywhere from $3.50 to $7 a day.

“Bali is now like a dead city," Mr. Darmawan said.

Even driving a taxi—a classic go-to option in developing countries—offers little respite. Jarit Phukapak, 50, has driven his motorcycle taxi around Bangkok for 18 years. He used to earn more than $32 a day pre-pandemic. Now he said he is lucky if he makes half that.

“Streets are empty now that people stay at home and shop online," Mr. Jarit said. He doesn’t expect traffic to fully return soon and is thinking of returning to his hometown in northeastern Thailand to start a cattle farm.

In India, informal workers are toiling longer and juggling more jobs, yet making less than before the pandemic, said Shalini Sinha, India country representative for Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing, a U.K.-based nonprofit policy and research network.

“Always in a crisis, I have seen that informal work and the informal economy becomes a sort of buffer for many workers" who are laid off, Ms. Sinha said. “But the slices of the cake become thinner and thinner" and are spread across more people.

It is hard to capture the full extent of the pandemic’s effect on informal workers, who by nature are unregistered. In one sign of the pain, the International Labor Organization calculated that global working hours including informal laborers dropped 8.8% in 2020 from the previous year. Working-hour losses in 2020 were about four times greater than during the global financial crisis in 2009, it said.

Reduced opportunities for informal workers are a reason why the World Bank estimates Covid-19 helped push more than 119 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, the first increase since 1998.

Antonique Koning, a financial-sector specialist at the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, said the hit to the informal economy took many governments by surprise because it had been more resilient to previous economic shocks.

“In normal circumstances, informal workers are not the poorest of the poor. They have stalls and are entrepreneurial, so don’t tend to be viewed in the context of the poor who need to be supported," Ms. Koning said. “The problem was the shock hit everyone, and replacing one type of livelihood with another was impossible."

Some governments are trying to address problems that informal workers face. Many developing countries scaled back lockdown measures quickly after realizing their impact on informal labor, said Laura Boudreau, an assistant economics professor at Columbia Business School.

In Thailand, the government has provided cash handouts to three million workers not covered by social-security programs. Bangladesh has offered income and direct food assistance for informal workers. Even Vietnam, one of the few countries to record growth in 2020, included self-employed workers in social-assistance programs for the first time.

But, due to the nature of their jobs, informal workers are difficult to reach. Era Dabla-Norris, Asia-Pacific department division chief at the International Monetary Fund, said that while government support programs have helped, they haven’t prevented some informal workers from falling back into poverty.

“Most countries know who is getting social-insurance payments, but for those who fall outside this safety net, it’s very difficult to determine who’s eligible for cash transfers and other ad hoc payments in the first place," she said.

Back in Thailand, Ms. Khemawan said she had received about $225 in cash transfers from the government in addition to welfare support for food and necessities since the pandemic began. She said the support was better than nothing, but not enough.

“My job, my income, can’t be the same anymore," she said. “I would do anything to make money, but it’s not easy like in 2008-2009."

Wilawan Watcharasakwet in Bangkok and Viriya Singgih in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this article.

