Covid-19 has all but killed a lifeline in poor economies, hustling for work

Covid-19 has all but killed a lifeline in poor economies, hustling for work

Representational image
5 min read . 05:27 PM IST Eun-Young Jeong, The Wall Street Journal

Driving taxis, selling food on the street and other odd jobs that usually keep millions employed in the developing world have yet to return

When times get tough in the developing world, many workers eke out a living by doing odd jobs, driving taxis or selling snacks on the street. In the post-Covid economy, even those options aren’t working out for many people.

In the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai, Khemawan Achewapanish said she is earning less than $3.50 a day selling noodles and desserts at a temple food stall—about one-tenth of what she used to earn. Foot traffic remains light, and “nobody wants to spend," she said.

