Covid-19 hit Mount Everest, but it didn’t stop climbing season

Buddhi Bahadur Lama was among a dozen out of a team of 50 local Sherpa staff who tested positive for the virus in May. The 35-year-old farmer from a village in central Nepal said he had been eager to get back to the mountains after the cancellation of the climbing season last year deprived him of about $4,200 for three months of work. The money would have been enough to pay for a year’s education for his three children at private schools, rent for his room in Kathmandu and occasional get-togethers with his friends, he said.