The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (REUTERS)
COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 10:46 PM IST Reuters

  • The overall death toll reached 112,092 in the United Kingdom

LONDON: Britain recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed.

The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 10.971 million on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

