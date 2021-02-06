COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 10:46 PM IST
- The overall death toll reached 112,092 in the United Kingdom
LONDON: Britain recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed.
The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 10.971 million on Friday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
