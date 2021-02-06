COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LONDON: Britain recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

