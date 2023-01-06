COVID-19 infection reshapes immune status of people depending on gender: Study

The baseline immune statuses in men, previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, was altered in ways which changed the response to an exposure different from SARS-CoV-2, scientists have found.
The baseline immune statuses in men, previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, was altered in ways which changed the response to an exposure different from SARS-CoV-2, scientists have found.
Researchers analyzed immune responses of healthy people who had been given the flu vaccine and from the data, they compared the responses between those who had never been infected by SARS-CoV-2 and and those who experienced mild cases but recovered.
Researchers analyzed immune responses of healthy people who had been given the flu vaccine and from the data, they compared the responses between those who had never been infected by SARS-CoV-2 and and those who experienced mild cases but recovered.
Led by US-based immunobiologist from Yale University, John Tsang with his team found that immune systems of men who had recovered from mild cases of COVID-19 responded more robustly to flu vaccines than women who had had mild cases or men and women who had never been infected.
Led by US-based immunobiologist from Yale University, John Tsang with his team found that immune systems of men who had recovered from mild cases of COVID-19 responded more robustly to flu vaccines than women who had had mild cases or men and women who had never been infected.
"Women usually mount a stronger overall immune response to pathogens and vaccines, but are also more likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases," said Tsang.
"Women usually mount a stronger overall immune response to pathogens and vaccines, but are also more likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases," said Tsang.
Tsang had long believed that the immune system reverts to the previous stable baseline after viral infection.
Tsang had long believed that the immune system reverts to the previous stable baseline after viral infection.
Though the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 allowed him and colleagues to test that theory, and they found out that the results vary depending on individual's sex.
Though the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 allowed him and colleagues to test that theory, and they found out that the results vary depending on individual's sex.
These findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest that even in cases of COVID-19 might trigger stronger inflammatory responses in males than females, resulting in more pronounced functional changes to the male immune system, even long after recovery.
These findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest that even in cases of COVID-19 might trigger stronger inflammatory responses in males than females, resulting in more pronounced functional changes to the male immune system, even long after recovery.
According to the study, their unbiased analysis of immune system status down to the individual cell level revealed several differences between COVID-recovered males and healthy controls and COVID-recovered females, both before and after receiving flu vaccinations.
According to the study, their unbiased analysis of immune system status down to the individual cell level revealed several differences between COVID-recovered males and healthy controls and COVID-recovered females, both before and after receiving flu vaccinations.
The authors said that understanding the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the immune system is crucial since more than 600 million people worldwide have been infected so far.
The authors said that understanding the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the immune system is crucial since more than 600 million people worldwide have been infected so far.
"Our findings point to the possibility that any infection or immune challenge may change the immune status to establish new set points," said lead author Rachel Sparks, from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
"Our findings point to the possibility that any infection or immune challenge may change the immune status to establish new set points," said lead author Rachel Sparks, from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
"The immune status of an individual is likely shaped by a multitude of prior exposures and perturbations," said Sparks.
"The immune status of an individual is likely shaped by a multitude of prior exposures and perturbations," said Sparks.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.