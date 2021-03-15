OPEN APP
Home >News >World >COVID-19 infections rose 11% over last week, WHO expert says

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday that the past week has seen an 11% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns that measures to halt the pandemic's spread may be breaking down just as vaccine distribution picks up.

"In the past week we have seen an 11% increase in transmission across the world," WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead on COVID-19, told a news conference. "It is not the time to let up." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; writing by John Miller;)

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

COVID situation under control till positivity rate is below 1%: Satyendar Jain

2 min read . 11:26 PM IST
Countries including Norway and Denmark have already suspended their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns about blood clots.

US authorization of AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April

2 min read . 11:20 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau says all vaccines are safe amid AstraZeneca’s EU woes

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India, Bangladesh likely to sign three MoUs during PM Modi's visit

2 min read . 10:51 PM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout