COVID-19 infections rose 11% over last week, WHO expert says
1 min read.11:34 PM ISTReuters
A World Health Organization expert said on Monday that the past week has seen an 11% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns that measures to halt the pandemic's spread may be breaking down just as vaccine distribution picks up
"In the past week we have seen an 11% increase in transmission across the world," WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead on COVID-19, told a news conference. "It is not the time to let up." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; writing by John Miller;)
