Home >News >World >COVID-19 infections rose 11% over last week, WHO expert says

COVID-19 infections rose 11% over last week, WHO expert says

India recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours,
1 min read . 11:34 PM IST Reuters

A World Health Organization expert said on Monday that the past week has seen an 11% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns that measures to halt the pandemic's spread may be breaking down just as vaccine distribution picks up

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday that the past week has seen an 11% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns that measures to halt the pandemic's spread may be breaking down just as vaccine distribution picks up.

"In the past week we have seen an 11% increase in transmission across the world," WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead on COVID-19, told a news conference. "It is not the time to let up." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; writing by John Miller;)

