Home >News >World >Covid-19 is killing hundreds of pregnant women and babies in Brazil

Covid-19 is killing hundreds of pregnant women and babies in Brazil

Premium
More than a hundred pregnant women are dying from Covid-19 every month in Brazil. Photo: Reuters
7 min read . 09:49 PM IST Luciana Magalhaes, The Wall Street Journal

Expectant mothers are at greater risk; doctors face agonizing decisions on when to deliver babies prematurely

VITÓRIA, Brazil: Taíssa Souza, an advertising manager, wasn’t due to give birth until April. But in February she fell so ill with Covid-19 that she struggled to breathe, forcing doctors to deliver her baby son who was pressing up against her disease-ridden lungs.

It was too late. Ms. Souza, an otherwise healthy 30-year-old, died three weeks after the caesarean section. She didn’t get to hold her newborn, who was whisked away for fear she would infect him, or say goodbye to her 4-year-old son.

