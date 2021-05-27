Covid-19 is killing hundreds of pregnant women and babies in Brazil
Expectant mothers are at greater risk; doctors face agonizing decisions on when to deliver babies prematurely
VITÓRIA, Brazil: Taíssa Souza, an advertising manager, wasn’t due to give birth until April. But in February she fell so ill with Covid-19 that she struggled to breathe, forcing doctors to deliver her baby son who was pressing up against her disease-ridden lungs.
It was too late. Ms. Souza, an otherwise healthy 30-year-old, died three weeks after the caesarean section. She didn’t get to hold her newborn, who was whisked away for fear she would infect him, or say goodbye to her 4-year-old son.
