Covid-19 Is Speeding Up How Deaths Are Recorded

People world-wide are dying at the fastest pace in years because of the coronavirus. In response, deaths are now getting counted faster than ever, potentially giving public-health experts and policy makers a clearer picture to make decisions.

Weeks after the virus hit Italy last year, doctors, funeral homes and officials realized that government Covid-19 death tolls were too low and many victims weren’t getting included. Informal tallies quickly revealed that thousands of deaths most likely caused by the virus had been omitted. Limited testing left the number of infections unknown, and many people had died outside hospitals, which were the initial source of fatality figures.

Italy’s statistical agency, Istat, scrambled to assemble more reliable information, collecting data from towns and cities faster than ever before. In May, it revealed what people at the front lines had suspected: a 39% jump in nationwide deaths between Feb. 21 and March 31 compared with previous years.

“Normally, they [the data] would have arrived six months later," said Istat President Gian Carlo Blangiardo in May. “We made an extraordinary effort."

Authorities across Europe and the U.S. soon followed Italy’s race for information on deaths. Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency, in April for the first time collected and published weekly death data for 31 countries, it said, “to support the policy and research efforts related to Covid-19." The same month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the first time began publishing weekly national death data.

Public-health experts say processing death data quickly can help spotlight mortality risks across a population, such as by age and gender, and point epidemiologists toward areas for investigation. It can also show how many more deaths than usual occur during an event like a natural disaster or pandemic, especially when testing is sparse, as it was in Covid-19’s early days. Tracking surging fatalities, known as excess deaths, was a motivation for the CDC to start publishing weekly numbers.

“It’s really useful to do this kind of very simple public-health monitoring—it informs everybody," said Lasse S. Vestergaard, a senior medical officer and epidemiologist in Denmark’s national institute for infectious disease and coordinator of the European Mortality Monitoring Project, or EuroMOMO, a network organized in 2008 to track excess deaths across the continent.

But amassing sufficient data to make accurate conclusions—and doing it amid infection fears and lockdowns—was a daunting task. The CDC started its work late last January, months before publishing numbers.

Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality-statistics branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, said current real-time analysis of excess deaths during the health emergency is exceptional. “It’s always been done after the fact."

In principle, few census data points are more clear-cut than a death: People are either alive or not. But until last year, mortality data was rarely needed urgently. Ireland’s Central Statistical Office, wanting quick mortality data during the pandemic, in March turned to the country’s unofficial death-notice website, RIP.ie, which it found to be useful for fast information.

Death-reporting channels tend to be complex and slow, potentially involving health authorities, law enforcement and civic administrations before national numbers are aggregated in statistics offices. Hospitals in much of the world regularly report deaths to health authorities, but deaths occurring outside medical institutions may get officially registered long after they occur, or never.

“There are a lot of bottlenecks to getting useful statistics, and in a timely fashion," said Patrick Gerland, chief of population estimates and projections in the United Nations’ population division.

In Bangladesh, which in May launched its first rapid survey of mortality under U.N. guidance, only 15% of deaths occur in a medical facility, the health ministry said. Across big parts of Africa and Asia, deaths go unreported. Even in rich countries, people often attend funerals, read obituaries and process insurance claims long before government statisticians receive notification of a death.

A year ago, the number of countries tracking nationwide deaths daily could be counted on about one hand, and only a few dozen tracked them on a weekly basis. Many more track deaths monthly or annually, often with a long lag. Several countries post road-death data monthly but figures on total fatalities only annually.

In roughly half the world’s 200 or so countries and jurisdictions, the only source of data on deaths—or births—is surveys, which are incomplete and slow to yield useful data, said Mr. Gerland. Many efforts have been under way for more than a decade to improve and accelerate record-keeping, with varying degrees of success, he said. Latin America has made great progress in death reporting, experts say.

The world became more aware of death data in the spring partly because Italy, Spain and other countries hit early and hard by the coronavirus had already reported weekly deaths through EuroMOMO. The consortium had formed to track deaths from influenza and has since tracked excess deaths across Europe.

EuroMOMO experts use as a reference the death rates during recent spring and summer weeks—periods when people generally don’t die from winter flu or summer heat—to develop baselines for each contributing country’s normally expected mortality rate. Deaths above that baseline are deemed excess.

Online visitors to EuroMOMO’s weekly excess-deaths graphs, which had never passed 100,000 in a year, topped 25 million in 2020. “It was just wild," said Dr. Vestergaard. “Our network had been invisible to the public for 10 years."

Internet volume and public interest prompted EuroMOMO staff to implement a long-planned site update over Easter weekend.

In the fall, the CDC and EuroMOMO began comparing methodologies and cooperating on excess-death analysis. They aim soon to publish research on excess deaths in the U.S. and Europe using their weekly data.

—Margherita Stancati in Rome and Jon Kamp in Boston contributed to this article.

